Zimbabwe: Nine Have Died of Diarrhoea in Bulawayo - Doctors Group

25 June 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

A doctors' group has revealed some nine people have succumbed to suspected diarrhoea in Bulawayo following an outbreak which has seen several cases being reported in the last few weeks.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) said the disease was slowly taking its toll beyond adequate public attention.

"To date, over 1 500 suspected cases and 9 deaths have been recorded," said ZADHR.

"The diarrhoeal disease outbreak has largely been attributed to the serious water crisis facing the City of Bulawayo, particularly in Luveve and surrounding areas."

The doctors group said the outbreak compounds an already existing public health crisis posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

ZADHR said while measures have been taken to mitigate the crisis in the country's second largest city, through setting up of treatment centres for children, adult screening and treatment among others, there was still need to do more to avoid the recurrence of similar cases in future.

"There is need for a combination of immediate short and long term responses to the waste crises in all the urban centers across Zimbabwe to mitigate unnecessary morbidity and mortality from water borne diseases such as typhoid, cholera and other forms of infectious diseases," ZADHR said.

The doctors group urged authorities to put in place mechanisms which address the problem of contaminated water in the city.

ZADHR said as an urgent mitigatory measure, the municipality of Bulawayo must provide clean and safe water through the use of bowsers in affected areas and in other parts to respond to the growing crisis.

They also suggest council must conduct awareness campaigns on water treatment methods for home use such as boiling water and use of home certified treatment chemicals.

"Further, the council must investigate and identify the pathological cause of diarrhoea outbreak so as to ensure a targeted response and quicker improved health outcomes.

"Government needs to expedite the completion of the Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project so as to address the perennial water challenges in Bulawayo and Matabeleland Region," ZADHR added.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.