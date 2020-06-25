Liberia: Leadership Deficit in Bong

Bong — -CoP Acting Chairman claims

Pressure group Council of Patriots (COP) Acting Chairman Menipakeh Dumoe says Bong County faces a serious leadership deficit at the Legislature, as he declares his ambition to contest this year’s senatorial election.

Mr. Dumoe told our Bong County correspondent during an interview Wednesday, 24 June that the majority of the lawmakers from Bong County are only after their personal interests but not the County.

He suggests that if Bong County lawmakers on Capitol Hill were in the interest of the citizens, the county would have moved somewhere better in development.

Mr. Dumoe projects himself as the best choice to replace Bong County Senator Henry Willie Yallah who has served for about nine years. Meanwhile, Dumoe says he did not support J. Marvin Cole in the 2018 Senatorial by-election on grounds that it was an act of creating unnecessary by-election.