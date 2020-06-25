Liberia: Indian Consul General to Liberia, Shri Upjit Singh Sachdeva, Saying His Ongoing Distribution of Cooked Food to Vulnerable Liberians in Monrovia Is Service to God.

Speaking to the Voice of America African Service on the exercise that has put smiles on faces of many less-fortunate residents in various communities, Mr. Sachdeva said though the free food distribution is having serious financial cost on his businesses here, but the gesture is an instruction from God.

He vowed to complete the task God has given him to feed people, who lack the means financially to provide for themselves. The distribution has been ongoing daily in various communities, hospitals and prison centers in the capital for more than a month. Mr. Sachdeva, who also operates the Jeety Trading Corporation here, said one of the greatest things human beings can do on earth is not to only love their fellowman but to also share whatsoever they have with others who cannot afford.

He prayed that God will continue to give him strength to provide humanitarian assistance to destitute and venerable populations as a means of helping them to desist from their bad habits and do something positive. Meanwhile, the Jeety COVID-19 Stay Home, Stay Safe, Hot Cooked food distribution continues in and around Monrovia daily.