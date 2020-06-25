Liberia: Bong Risks Patients' Lives?

Bong County Health Officer Dr. Adolphus Yeiah says three nurses who were recently tested positive for coronavirus are being placed in a mini isolation room at the Phebe Hospital along with other patients, undergoing treatment.

The move could be seen as a risk to other patients who may not be treating different illnesses, given health officials' warning that coronavirus which is also airborne disease, can easily spread through contacts with infected persons or their wastes. However Dr. Yeiah states that the coronavirus patients will later be taken at the official quarantine center in the county upon the completion of renovation works.

Dr. Yeiah discloses that health authorities are doing everything possible to trace the contacts of those who had interacted with the infected individuals. From 4 June up to present, Bong County has recorded 17 cases with four deaths, zero recovery and over 90 contacts being traced.

Meanwhile, Dr. Yeiah discloses here that the County Health Team recently received US$18,000 from the World Bank as a response fund in the fight against the novel coronavirus. Dr. Yeiah told our Bong County correspondent that the amount will be used to repair ambulances and to purchase fuel.

According to him, the County Health Team has five ambulances but three are not in good condition, adding that it has seriously challenged operations of the County Health Team over the past time. Dr. Yeiah explains that with the contribution of the World Bank, challenges faced by the County Health Team will now be minimized. He stresses the need for more attention to be given to the County Health Team in the Covid-19 fight, stating that such a fight can easily be won when the health team is prepared.-