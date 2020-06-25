Nigeria: We'll Promote 'Made in Nigeria With China' Brand - Govt

The Federal Government (FG) has reiterated commitment to strengthen China-Nigeria trade through a new brand known as "Made in Nigeria with China".

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, disclosed this while receiving donation of medical equipment from a delegation of the China General Chamber of Commerce in his office in Abuja as part of the chamber's support for Nigeria's fight against COVID-19.

The items comprised surgical masks, disposable medical protective suits and an infrared thermal imaging thermometer from the Chinese delegation.

The minister said when he met with the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, he reminded him that the country should encourage the new Made in Nigeria with China initiative, saying "that is a programme we should work hard on."

Adebayo said, "We are happy with what Chinese companies are doing in Nigeria. I had an interview on NTA... and I had the privilege to mention that our ministry and the Chinese embassy have a very good relationship.

"And that our ministry is very supportive of Chinese industries in Nigeria and we will continue to support it. In fact, I used a phrase that the ambassador said we should encourage: 'Made in Nigeria with China'. I mentioned it yesterday, and that is a programme we are going to work hard on."

He told the Chinese ambassador that, "Whatever we can do as a ministry to support what you are doing, we will. We have to encourage more Chinese companies to invest in Nigeria."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Manufacturing By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Managing Director (MD) of China Harbour Engineering Company and Vice President of China General Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria (CGCCN), Zhang Wen Feng, said the donation, which was made on behalf of 160 member companies and staff, was to save humanity from COVID-19.

Mr. Feng said similar donations had been made in the FCT, Lagos, Ogun, Nasarawa, Kogi, Ondo and Edo states, adding that more states would be reached to enable them overcome the pandemic.

He further said, "With the government's high efficiency, medical staff professionalism and the people's unity, we have felt the determination of the FG in doing its best to protect the livelihood of the people in the country, and the people's life will return to normal in the near future. By then, we believe Nigeria will attract more investment and trade with its excellent business environment."

Earlier, the Commercial Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy, Li Yuan, said the office would continue to support the cooperation between China and Nigeria in the fight against COVID-19.