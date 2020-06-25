Tanzania: Take Care On Coastal Areas, Investors Urged

20 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE National Environment Management Council (NEMC) has called on prospective investors to be acquainted with environmental history of coastal places they plan to put their money into, to avert damage on expensive infrastructure caused by floods many years after establishment of the infrastructure.

The call was made by the NEMC Director General, Dr Samuel Gwamaka, after inspecting damage caused to infrastructure by rising waters of Lake Tanganyika in various places of Kigoma Region.

He said in one year, the water level of Lake Tanganyika rose by over 1.3 metres and that in 14 years, it did so by 3.19 metres. He said they were planning to research on the changing levels of water bodies in Tanzania.

Dr Gwamaka said NEMC was concerned with human activities in and around sources of water, deforestation and increasing siltation in water bodies.

He said the Valley Water Resources Authority had invaluable information on the history of valleys and coastal areas and advised investors to seek information from the authority before making decisions on their investment plans.

Dr Gwamaka also made a reminder on the effects of climate change that he said had serious environmental impacts in everyday life, explaining that such effects should be constantly considered in decision making on various issues.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.