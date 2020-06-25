Tanzania: Power Supply Beckons for 141 Kagera Villages

21 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa in Kagera

ONE hundred and forty one villages are expected to be connected to electricity during the implementation of a two-year REA III programme in Kagera Region.

The Director of Technical Services of Rural Energy Agency (REA), Engineer Jones Olotu, said that the implementation of the project worth 51bn/- upon completion is in line with the government's vision of attaining industrial economy status by 2025.

He noted that by June 30, this year, the 141 villages will be connected to power, appealing to residents to ensure that they make wiring in their houses and pay the reduced fee of 27,000/-.

"Availability of power is very crucial in the development of any area, because people can use it to establish medium and large industries.

The Fifth Phase government under President John Magufuli is determined to ensure that by 2021, all villages in the country are connected to power," he said.

Engineer Olotu further said that under the project, other people will also get electricity. He directed the contractor, Ms Nakuroi Investment Company Ltd, to ensure that the remaining work is completed in compliance with the contract.

He made the appeal recently during a site visit comprising officials from REA, Ministry of Energy and the contractor in Rubafu Ward in Bukoba Rural District.

While at Kyamalange Ward, Acting Medical Officer in-charge, Ms Theodora Kamugunywa, informed him that they were anxiously waiting to get electricity.

She explained that the dispensary started offering services in 2005 but lacked reliable electricity.

Acting Kagera Regional Manager under Tanzania Electricity Supply Company (TANESCO), Engineer David Mhando, advised the customers to ensure that they paid the connection fees to Tanesco offices or through the e-payment system to avoid being swindled.

