Tanzania: Former Premier Lowassa Becomes One of President Magufuli's Guarantors

Former Prime Minister and 2015 Presidential candidate Edward Lowassa has today become one of President John Magufuli guarantors as CCM's candidate for the October 2020 General Elections.

Mr Lowassa who was President Magufuli's main opposition in the 2015 polls on the Ukawa ticket signed the forms together with his wife Regina at his rural home in Monduli, Arusha.

On March 7, 2019 Mr Lowassa made a switch from Chadema to return to CCM, a party which he quit in 2015 to become a flag-bearer for the main opposition party Chadema,

As part of the ruling party CCM's requirements for one to stand for presidency he or she is required to have of 250 guarantors from at each region on the Mainland and the Isles.

The President has five days left to beat the June 30 deadline when the forms are supposed to be returned to party's headquarters in Dodoma.