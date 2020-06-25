Liberia: Criminal Court 'C' Judge Wants Bill Twehway, Others Arrested

25 June 2020
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By R Joyclyn Wea

Criminal Court "C" Judge Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay is demanding the arrest of the Managing Director of the National Port Authority (NPA), Bill Twehway for allegedly surrendering a 40ft container belonging to a business woman.

The container in question was produced to the court Tuesday, June 23, 2020; hours after two of Bill Twehway's counselors were arrested and jailed by sheriffs of that court in keeping with the Judge's mandate.

The two NPA In-House lawyers were released by the Judge after the Port turned over the container to the court as ordered, with specific instruction to have the NPA boss brought before him to answer to gross disrespect shown the court.

Judge Gbeisay is insisting on arresting Twehway for allegedly subjecting the court to 'public ridicule and impeding its tribunal function'.

Judge Gbeisay wants him dragged before that honorable court to show tangible cause why he [Twehway] and others cannot be held in criminal contempt.

It can be recalled that a criminal contempt was issued Monday, June 22, 2020 against the Managing Director of the National Port Authority, Deputies, as well as it legal counsels relative to a missing container belonging to a business woman.

Since February of this year, the within named defendants have deliberately refused and failed to obey citations, writ of summons and court orders served them, in connection to a container, subject of a litigation before the criminal court "C," a situation that prompted the Judge's decision to arrest Twehway.

