Liberia: Judiciary Intensifies Wearing of Nose Masks

The Judicial Breach of Government has intensify the wearing of mask following the Senate three weeks suspension of session and other related activities after a member was tested positive of the virus.

On April 18, 2020, Chief Justice Francis Korkpor instructed securities to deny anyone without mask access to the ground of the Temple of Justice regardless of the intent of their visit.

This according to the Priest of the High Court is to ensure the safety of employees and those visiting the court as well as to prevent that branch of Government from being hit with the virus.

Minutes after the instruction, the Chief Justice was witnessed threatening to detain a guy who has gone to pursue his case at the Monrovia Central Prison for failing to wear a mask while in the Court yard.

In April of this year, the Supreme Court issued it court order #82 mandating judges, court staffs, lawyers and party litigants to wear mask when in court.

Unlike now, people use to enter the Temple of Justice without nose masks and even enter courts without nose masks when court is in session, but this isn't happening anymore.