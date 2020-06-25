Liberia: Blind Community Rejects Govt's Rice

..Describe It As 'Total Mockery'

World Food Program truck conveying government's stimulus package was on Tuesday June 23, 2020 blocked by members of the United Blind Association of Liberia due to what the group calls 'making mockery' of them.

The group of visually impaired individuals were seen dancing and singing antigovernment slogans in a live video screened by Spoon TV in Liberia as they prevented the truck when it arrived in the LPRC Community.

They were reacting to what they called inhumane treatment, mockery being perpetrated against them by the Weah led administration.

Stanly S. Swen, a member of that group said they presented the list of 65 names of individuals to benefit from the package, but said to their surprise, the WFP truck arrived with eight bags of 25 kg bags of rice, something the group said is very little for the number of people of the institution.

"The government should not play fun out of its citizens, especially blind people," Swen said.

He said they have kids and family to cater to and for government to have taken eight bags of rice to them was something they are yet to understand.

Every week, he said "we use a bag of rice for the kids that are here and in a month's time, we use four bags of rice."

In a very angry tone, Swen said "We told them to carry the eight bags of rice because this government is not doing a transparent work."

"It is better that we die with starvation," another member of the group said.

They agreed that instead of taking the eight bags of 25 kg, it will be better they carry out their regular activities they have survived from over the years.

Pastor Peter Flomo, another member of the group said, "We see the government's donation as a slap in our faces."

Pastor Flomo said "we are there to fight for the rights of persons living with disabilities. So, we cannot allow this to pass without taking a position."

A staff of the WFP whose name was not mentioned had to later ride the back of a police pickup to leave the scene.

He admitted that he was instructed to make presentation of eight bags of the 25 kg rice adding that "anything, you can get to the office."