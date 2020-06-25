In an effort to contribute to the fight against the deadly COVID-19 involving females' football and netball, FODEDE/GOAL-Sports has organized a COVID-19 Response workshop.

The workshop is scheduled take place on Saturday, June 27 at the William Gabriel Kolleh Memorial High School in New Georgia Estate, beginning at 9:00am.

Five participating schools involving in women football in Gardnersville, officials of Netball and women's clubs officials in the country are encouraged to participate. The schools are Apostolic Christian Institute, Jennie Elem. Junior & Senior High School, UHP Evangelical Lutheran High School, the Jimmy Jolocon High School and the host (William Gabriel Kolleh Memorial High School).

The training will be facilitated by the Affection Prevention & Control (EPC) Team contracted by FODEDE/GOAL in consultation with the Ministry of Health (MOH).

"Administrators of the selected schools, including officials of the four zones of Netball are expected to participate," FODEDE/GOAL chairman," Mr. Wallace Weiah said.

He also said "We also encouraged women's football clubs officials to take advantage of the workshop to provide guidance to their players about Coronavirus prevention."

Weiah added: "Further, throughout the workshop, participants will be motivated to inspire women and girls to play football and netball or either of the two. FODEDE is supported by a German based organization. COMMON GOAL is a charitable project created by street football world Organization and Juan Mata with the aim of using the immense power of football to generate social change and improve people's lives. Its members donate 1% of their income to active projects in all continents.

The initiative saw the light in August 2017 through an article that appeared on 'The Players Tribune' in which Juan Mata explained how he discovered football's great capacity to unite people around the world. Since then, the initiative hasn't stopped growing and plenty of people are now willing to change the world via football