Liberia: Senator Joseph Lambasts Health Authorities for Increased COVID-19 Confirmed Cases

25 June 2020
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Senator Saah Joseph of Montserrado County has lambasted health authorities in the country, mainly the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) for the rapid increased of the novel coronavirus in the country.

The Montserrado County lawmaker has meanwhile vowed to officially complain officials from MOH and NPHIL to the plenary of the Liberian Senate for their alleged involvement that led to the increased cases of the Coronavirus in Liberia.

The governing Coalition for Democratic Change's stalwart in a Facebook post on Tuesday June 23, 2020 lambasted saying "Because of your in house fight, the numbers of cases are increasing on the daily basis. No communities awareness activities, Where is the hazards support to healthcare workers? You will be call upon to answer those questions."

With the latest allegation being levied against both institutions by Senator Joseph Liberians are now wondering as to what will be the next stance from the government amid this serious allegation.

Copyright © 2020 The New Republic Liberia.

