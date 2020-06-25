Somalia: COVID-19 Cases Rise to 2,860

25 June 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Abdulkadir Khalif

Mogadishu — Somalia has registered eight more Covid-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 837, Minister of Health and Public Wellbeing Dr Fawzia Abikar Nur said on Wednesday.

During the daily media briefing on Covid-19, she added that 25 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed, bringing the total number of recorded positive cases to 2,860. Nineteen are male while six are female.

"Of the 25 new cases, 17 were recorded in Somaliland, 7 in the capital Mogadishu and 1 in the South West State of Somalia," the minister said. "No death [has been] reported because of Covid-19 over the last 24 hours."

Minister Nur urged her citizens to observe the preventive measures as directed by the ministry and health workers to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.