Somalia: COVID-19 Cases Rise to 2,860

Mogadishu — Somalia has registered eight more Covid-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 837, Minister of Health and Public Wellbeing Dr Fawzia Abikar Nur said on Wednesday.

During the daily media briefing on Covid-19, she added that 25 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed, bringing the total number of recorded positive cases to 2,860. Nineteen are male while six are female.

"Of the 25 new cases, 17 were recorded in Somaliland, 7 in the capital Mogadishu and 1 in the South West State of Somalia," the minister said. "No death [has been] reported because of Covid-19 over the last 24 hours."

Minister Nur urged her citizens to observe the preventive measures as directed by the ministry and health workers to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.