Nigeria: Access Bank Launches Digital Lending Portal for SMEs

Lagos — As part of its effort to provide access to finance for SMEs to grow and expand their businesses, Access bank Plc has launched a digital lending portal, "Cash flow Loans by Access", which is a solution for business owners to access loans easily from the comfort of their homes via an online platform while staying safe.

According to the bank, the new service is accessible to all Small and Medium Enterprise customers who have established sufficient cash flow records with the Bank.

Speaking during the launching of the portal, Victor Etuokwu, Executive Director, Retail Banking, reiterated the bank's commitment to impact SMEs positively.

He said: "In a period like this, when we need to be more present and relevant in the lives of our customers than ever, we have risen to the challenge to ensure business owners have easy access to funds to sustain and expand their businesses while keeping safe. We are committed to not only providing uninterrupted service but superior service to meet the needs of all our customer segments.

"We have developed this efficient digital lending platform, which will make loan application more convenient with flexible collateral, favourable interest rates, application tracking, robust customer service and much more."

He said the bank was determined to providing solutions targeted at boosting the economy because it believes in its responsibility to contribute to the stimulation of economic growth.