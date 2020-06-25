Liberia: Slain NPFL 'General' Had Claim for Refugee Status Dismissed By Canadian Government

London/Ontario — The Canadian Minister of Citizenship and Immigration, on January 28, 2015, denied a request by Bill Chambers Horrace, a former general in Charles Taylor's National Patriotic Front of Liberia, to remain in Canada as a refugee.

According to the affidavit evidence filed by the Respondent, obtained by FrontPageAfrica, the government cited three counts as reasons for the denial.

The document states: "Since the Applicant made his H&C application the Respondent has been made aware of the allegations that the Applicant may be a member of an organization that engaged in terrorism or the subversion by force of a government and/or was a person who committed war crimes or crimes against humanity. The Respondent continues to investigate these allegations. The Applicant swears that the allegations are false. In November, 2013, the Applicant was charged under the Criminal Code with three different counts, one of which, if it results in a conviction, would render the Applicant inadmissible under IRPA. Applicant's Counsel advises that these charges are still outstanding.

The average processing time currently in respect of H&C applications is 30 to 42 months, but this time is considerably longer where there are outstanding charges or extensive inadmissibility investigations."

According to the document, Horace sought declaratory relief and a mandamus compelling the Respondent to grant permanent residence status in Canada to the Applicant. "The Applicant is an adult male citizen of Liberia. He entered Canada claiming refugee status. That claim was twice dismissed. The Applicant sought a Pre Removal Risk Assessment so as to preclude his return to Liberia."

The document states that Horace's attempt was unsuccessful. "The Applicant sought permanent residence status in Canada on Humanitarian and Compassionate grounds (H&C). He received a letter dated September 19, 2011 from Citizenship and Immigration Canada stating that his application would be determined in a two step process, first is an examination of humanitarian and compassionate factors the second is an examination of other factors such as medical, security and passport considerations; it was stated that the application could be refused if, among other things, the Applicant did not meet all statutory requirements of the Immigration RefugeeProtection Act (IRPA)."

Horace, as at the time of his death, did not meet the requirements the Canadian government was seeking. "If preliminary information indicates that you probably meet all statutory requirements of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, you will receive a letter asking you to attend an interview at the Canada Immigration Centre in your area. A final determination on your application for permanent residence will be made at this interview. This usually occurs approximately twelve (12) to twenty-four (24) months after the date your visa exemption was approved.

However, as of the date Horace's application was filed with the Court, October 16, 2013 and even as of the date of the hearing of the application in Court, January 28, 2015, and despite several requests made on behalf of the Applicant, no decision had been made.

London Police Service Major Crime Section announced Monday that they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the home invasion and homicide that took place on Pochard Lane early Sunday morning.

The statement from Ontario police identified the victim as Horace, 44.

Police investigation revealed that four suspects arrived at 232 Pochard Lane in two vehicles at 4:40 am, on June 21, 2020. The suspects forcibly entered the home where a physical altercation occurred which culminated with the victim being shot by one of the suspects. Other family members were inside of the home at the time of the incident.

Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call in relation to this incident, locating the victim who had suffered a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to hospital by Paramedic Services where he was pronounced deceased.

The suspects involved fled the scene prior to police arrival.

The suspects are described as:

1. Male, Black, 6 feet tall, thin build, wearing a black hospital-style mask, grey sweat pants and a hooded sweatshirt.

2. Male, Black, wearing a black hospital-style mask and a hooded sweatshirt with a red strip down the arm. No further descriptors are available.

3. Male, Black, wearing a black hospital-style mask and a hooded sweatshirt. No further descriptors available.

4. Male, Black, very light complexion, short with a thin build, short braids and grey sweatpants.

Investigators do not believe this was a random incident.

The London Police Service has received several media inquiries about the identity of the deceased and possible historical association to National Patriotic Front in Liberia. The London Police Service is aware of these inquiries, but cannot confirm this fact at this time.

A CTV report Sunday reported an incident which occurred around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, when they were called about some suspicious individuals entering a home in the area of Pochard Lane and Woodfern Road.

The people fled the area shortly after police were called. Once on scene, police located a male who had suffered a gunshot wound and has since been pronounced dead.

A neighbour, quoted by CTV News says he saw four males in hoodies in the area around 4:20 a.m and heard one shot and then a woman scream. He said the four males jumped into two vehicles and sped off.

Friends and family members are unsure what may have led to Horace's execution-style killing.

Horace has for years been under investigation by Canada's Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes Program, a collaborative unit consisting of the RCMP, the Department of Justice, the Department of Citizenship and Immigration, and the Canada Border Services Agency.

He fought in the NPFL, a militia founded and led by Taylor, the former president of Liberia who in May 2012 was sentenced to 50 years in prison by a United Nations-backed war crimes court.

Horace was allegedly also accused of involvement in the Décor operation, a rubber plantation on the outskirts of Pleebo, Maryland County which led to the killings of more than 60 people as well as the killing of Robert Hoff, aka 'Ray Hay' in Sinoe. Hoff was a logging magnate generally known amongst Southeasterners. He was an American, whose wife currently lives in England, UK. Other crimes he was accused of include rape and torture.