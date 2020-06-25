Liberia: Samaritan's Purse Donates U.S.$45k Assorted Anti-COVID-19 Materials to Health Ministry

Monrovia — The international NGO, Samaritan's Purse (SP), has donated to the Ministry of Health, an assortment of anti-Coronavirus materials, which are valued over US$45,000.

Handing the items over to Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah, at the 14 Military Hospital, where Liberia's Covid-19 patients are being given supportive treatments at the moment, SP's Country Director Liberia, Ms. Joni Byker, said in addition to their "heavy response" to the nation's Covid-19 fight, they were making the donation as a way to further encourage the government and those responding.

Ms. Byker disclosed that their efforts are mainly concentrated in the nation's Southeast region, including Maryland, River Gee and Grand Kru Counties, where they provide airlifting services of samples that are brought down to Monrovia for testing when it is necessary.

"In the last few weeks as cases have continued to increase, we want to encourage the government and their response as they have been working around the clock trying to stay ahead of this. We are donating these materials to be an encouragement to them and their response in this country," Ms. Byker stated.

On why they are keen to help, she stated, "In the Bible there is a parable that Jesus tells: the parable of the Good Samaritan so now you know where we get our name. In that parable there is a man traveling where he gets beaten and left for dead. There are two religious leaders who passed by this man, they don't helped him; they actually avoided him and continued moving on. But then there is one man, a Samaritan, the least person that should have stopped to help this man, he picked him up, put him on his donkey and took him to an inn where he paid for his treatment." She emphasized that all they do is aimed at promoting the name of Jesus Christ.

Among the things donated by SP, which has been in Liberia since 2004, were janitorial materials, boxes of medicines, boxes of gloves, chairs, IT items, hand-washing buckets, wheelbarrows, etc.

Receiving the items on Tuesday, June 23, which was the 100th day since the government began its response efforts, Health Minister Jallah thanked Ms. Byker and her SP's colleagues on behalf of President George Manneh Weah and every responder, including the military.

Dr. Jallah told the audience that among the 92 different items that SP gave to them, not all of them will be used exclusively by responders at the 14 Military Hospital. "Some will go to different units; some will go to different individuals. I see a lot of boxes of gloves."

Health Minister Jallah used the occasion to call on Liberians and other residing within Liberia, to evaluate themselves on the 100th day, to see how they have contributed to eliminating or further spreading the disease in the country. She urged everyone to do all to fight the spread of Covid-19 in Liberia.