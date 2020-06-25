Liberia: Govt Presents L$40 Million to Liberia National Tailors Union to Produce Million Face Masks

Monrovia — The government through the COVID-19 National Response and Incidence Management System had presented a cheque of 40 million Liberian dollars to the Liberia National Tailors, Textile,Garment and Allied Workers Union for the production of one million face marks.

According to the COVID-19 National Response and Incidence Management System, the production of the face masks will be completed in 10 days.

Like the stimulus package; the face masks when completed will be distributed to the affected areas and vulnerable citizens within the 15 counties.

Montserrado County which is the most affected county is poised of carrying about half of a million face masks when the production is completed.

Update from the National Public Health Institute on Wednesday recorded 10 new confirmed cases and no new recovery.

Speaking in the conference room of the Ministry of Health, the Minister of Internal Affairs and chairperson of the masks production project Varney A. Sirleaf called on Liberians to follow the many health protocols that have been instituted by the health's authority.

Minister Sirleaf added that wearing of face masks, social distancing will help reduce the cases of Coronavirus in the country.

Minister Sirleaf added: "Today, on behave of the government, I present this cheque of 40 million dollars to you Mr. Carlon, the head of the National Tailors, Textile, Garment, and Allied Workers Union."

"Within 10 days, we expect the production of the face mask to be completed."

The Minister of Internal Affairs also called on the Liberia National Tailors, Textile, Garment, and Allied Workers Union president to work with tailors from other counties to speed up the production process.

Minister Sirleaf also called on business owners to desist from doing business with people who will not be wearing face masks.

Also speaking, Mr. Ediso Carlor, the president of Liberia National Tailors, Textile, Garment, and Allied Workers Union praised President George Weah for awarding them the contract.

This, he says is the fulfillment of the President's promised about not making Liberians spectators in their home.

"Today, to see the President thinking about we the tailors in Liberia is the first of it kind. He could have sent for all of the face masks from outside of the country but he decided to deal with us, we want to say thank you, Mr. President," Carlon said.