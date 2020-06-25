Liberia: U.S.-Based Organization Calls for Improved Orphanage Facilities

Monrovia — A secular nonpolitical organization, "The Old Skool Family" has frowned on the debilitated state of orphanage facilities in the country that pretend to be giving orphans a better living condition.

The organization said orphans are part of the society and should be shown all the care and love that every child needs to be happy.

An official of the organization, Mr. Bedell Sandi called on the government of Liberia to take immediate action to remedy the situation orphans are enduring.

"Orphans are humans like you and me and we must do all we can to cater to them and make them happy in the same manner we make our kids at home," Sandi said.

"We urged government and well-meaning Liberians to join hands to improve facilities that house our orphans because they too are future leaders like our kids at home, we must care for them."

Mr. Sandi made the assertion when he led his members to rural Montserrado County to donate bags of rice to two orphanage homes in Careysburge and Mount Barclay respectively.

"This is our way of telling you the we love you and care for you, it not a crime to be an orphan, we will do more but for now the rice and oil is our members in the United States way of contributing to the feeding of these young people who have become orphans, we hope to do more in the future to come," he noted.

The two orphanage homes that benefited from the donation are My Brother's Keeper Orphanage in Careyburg and Children Rescue Center in Mount Barclay of Montserrado County.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the orphanages, Alex Clark praised the US based organization for the gesture and encouraged them to continue their support to orphans around the country.

He called on the government and other well-meaning organizations to follow the good examples of the Old Skool Family by helping poor people.

"Let God bless you all for your great work and your donations to our lovely kids, words are inadequate to express what you have done in the lives of these kids," he noted.

The donation by the organization is part of its charity outreach program which is one of the objectives of the organization.

The organization is also aiming to engage in social welfare programs and projects through charities to the needy who shall from time to time be identified by the Organization.

The Old Skool Family was founded in November 2019 by professional men and women, who are united in one bond of mutual friendship, togetherness with the aim of engaging in social welfare programs through charities to the needy in the US and to a larger extent in Liberia.