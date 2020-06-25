Liberia: Officials of the National Patriotic Party (NPP) Are in Verbal Clashes Resulting From Disagreement

surrounding a demand to conduct party primaries while some of those in elected offices want to avoid primaries, but to be hand - picked for the party ticket in their quest for reelection.

The NPP is a constituent party of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

Latest public utterances relative to the internal crisis in NPP have emerged between NPP's Maryland County Senator H. Dan Morais and the party's Secretary General Andrew Peters.

It follows Peters' appearance on local broadcaster Truth FM in Paynesville when he announced that NPP will host primaries in Maryland County and make the incumbent Senator Morais to participate.

According to Peters, if Morais refuses, he will definitely lose the slot to contest on the party's ticket.

Further, Peters argues that documents that were assigned by the three collaborating parties that brought the Coalition for Democratic Change to state power do not in any way have any impact on the upcoming senatorial election.

It was Peters' statement regarding the conduct of primaries that compelled Senator Moraisto phone in to the program from Maryland County, daring his party secretary to go to Maryland and conduct primaries.

Morais says not while he is still alive will the party conduct primaries in his county, saying it beats his imagination that the party secretary will make such a statement when in fact the document that brought the three parties together mentioned presidential, representatives and senatorial elections.

Senator Morais continues that he put his blood and sweat on the line to get the National Patriotic Party to where it is today, and furthers that he will not sit in silence and watch some individuals take away what he has labored for over the years.

The Maryland County senator dares the party secretary general to put his feet on Maryland soil to conduct party primaries, noting that he (senator Morais) will not allow diplomacy to make him take things lightly this time around.

Additionally, Senator Marais indicates that the party's standard-bearer is not the problem in the party, saying just a few individuals that disagreed with some decisions that were taken by the party's executives are misinforming President George Manneh Weah.

Responding to Senator Morais' threats, Mr. Peters notes that the Maryland County senator has no power to stop him (Andrew) and the party officials from going to Maryland County to conduct party primaries, saying he is not afraid of the mere talks from the senator.

Mr. Peters insists that he will enter Maryland County and conduct the party primaries, warning that if Morais refuses to form part, the party will go ahead with to select its candidate for the upcoming senatorial election