Cameroon: Paul Biya, the World Peace Crusader!

opinion

The Cameroonian leader's position in global crisis like the war in Irak, ratification of several instruments on international multiculturalism... makes his efforts limitless in space and field.

Clamouring and working for peace to reign within and without his country has been the hallmark of Cameroon's Head of State, Paul Biya. He who begs for all and sundry to live in harmony with one another has never seized making his position abundantly clear on sometimes controversial global happenings. In fact, President Paul Biya's positions on global crisis like the war in Irak, his country's ratification of several instruments on international multiculturalism et al have earned him accolades from the latest edition of "Hommage à la République", a bilingual magazine of analysis and general information. In its special edition angled, "100 Actions of President Paul Biya in Favour of Peace," the publication presents President Biya's countless interventions on the global scene for priceless peace to reign.

He Said No! To War In Irak

No one is certainly oblivious of the controversy that surrounded the decision of the American government in 2002 to go to war in Irak. As countries took sides either with the Americans or otherwise, Cameroon; a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council had to be precise at the crucial moment and on an important issue in international affairs.

According to "Hommage à la République," Cameroon under the leadership of President Paul Biya opted for peace and said No! to the war in Irak. As a matter of fact, Cameroon and its Head of State never supported the American concept of preventive war but rather prayed for the respect of international law and concerted efforts in the search for peace across the globe. Action 12 of the magazine's "100 Actions of President Paul Biya in Favour of Peace," makes reference to Cameroon's vote in favour of Resolution 1441 which required Irak to cooperate with the international community in clearing off the accusation of holding nuclear weapons. President Biya is quoted to have said YES! to pacific disarmament against all odds.

Cameroon, Hub For World Peace

Keen observers of the management style of President Paul Biya would at least agree on one thing that the Cameroonian leader takes delight in spearheading the organisation of international peace and security summits in his country. The magazine notes, for instance, the Summit of Heads of State and Government on Maritime Safety and Security in the Gulf of Guinea which held in Yaounde a few years back. This and others, "Hommage à la République" observes, contributed to the improvement of national diplomatic radiance.

Deepening Diplomatic Representation

President Paul Biya's creation of Cameroon's new diplomatic and consular offices around the world likewise his fraternity shown friends of Cameroon in the country portray him as a man who wants to go far with others. For, common knowledge teaches that he who wants to go faster walks alone meanwhile, he who wants to go far goes along with others. The magazine discloses that Cameroon created ten new diplomatic missions and consular posts across the world since 1991. As at 2020, the country counts 47 diplomatic and consular representations.

Cameroon & Multilateralism

In an attempt to align with the rest of the world in championing the course of good governance, human rights and the sustainable development of the environment, Cameroon under President Paul Biya has been legendary in ratifying international instruments.

There are notably the convention forbidding the fabrication, storage and use of chemical weapons ratified in 1997, the Kinshasa convention on the control of small and light weapons ratified in 2015, convention relating to children's rights, the Vienna Convention on the protection of the Ozone layer, the Stockholm convention on persistent organic pollutants, the least of which is not the convention relating to discrimination. According to "Hommage à la République" in its Action 23 of the "100 Actions of President Paul Biya in Favour of Peace," ratifying these conventions steps up the country's credibility by limiting the careless circulation of arms, susceptible to inflicting pain on man and his environment.

Crusading For Global Health

The Head of State has been consistent in guaranteeing the health of his fellow compatriots as well as those of others across the globe. The world needs peace and security, no doubt, to continue striving for the wellbeing of man. But added to these is indispensable health, without which nothing can work.

It is for this reason that President Paul participated in the Peace Forum held last November in Paris during which he took the floor at the roundtable discussion entitled: "Rise of the south: towards a more balanced global governance system", moderated by one of the co-organisers of the Forum, Mo Ibrahim. Reports hold that Mr Biya highlighted efforts by Cameroon in governance and the challenges the country is surmounting while underlining the need to narrow the gap between the north and the south in order to ensure a just world.

Even before then, the Cameroonian leader had attended the Global Fund's Sixth Replenishment Conference which took place in Lyon, France on October 9 to 10, 2019. He pledged FCFA 3 billion to the Global Fund to fight HIV, Tuberculosis and Malaria during the Lyon conclave. And he told diplomats in Yaounde during the 2020 New Year Wishes ceremony that, "Because of my country's firm resolve to eradicate the pandemics of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, I attended the Sixth Replenishment Conference of the Global Fund devoted to the fight against these diseases." "Hommage à la République," magazine underlines that thanks to Cameroon's adherence to the Global Fund, the country has secured vital funding to roll back the diseases within as well as align with the global health policy.

Paul Biya's Mastery Of, Actions On World Activities

The Head of State has severally shown mastery of world affairs and added his voice on how the globe can journey out of insecurity and live in tranquillity. For instance, in his speech during the 72nd UN General Assembly in New York, President Paul Biya said no continent, no country is spared by the scourge of terrorism, the atrocities of which unfortunately have become part and parcel of daily life. He listed the August 2017 attacks in Barcelona and Ouagadougou; July 2016 bombing of Baghdad with 292 deaths; October 2015 crash of a Russian Airbus in the Sinai leaving 224 dead; March 2015 attack of mosques in Sana'a with 142 deaths and November 2015 attacks in Paris and Saint Denis causing 130 deaths. He told the world that, "For Cameroon and most of our States, peace is the sine qua non for the survival of humanity and for sustainable development. Such peace remains dangerously under threat, notably from terrorism, conflicts, poverty and climate disruptions. Today, I would say, we are all "beggars for peace". And such persistent threats are of utmost concern to us all."