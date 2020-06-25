Cameroon: Academic Excellence - Partnership to Foster 38 New Programmes

The University of Buea will closely mentor two undergraduate and 36 post-graduate programmes conceived by the Biaka University Institute of Buea.

The quest for education for the job market has bound the mentor State University of Buea and the Private Biaka University Institute of Buea to explore new cooperation ties in 38 new disciplines.

A specific agreement between both higher Institutions of learning was signed on 19 June, 2020 in the University of Buea hall to guarantee UB's mentorship of BUIB in the context of the new programmes. As such, the UB will be required to closely monitor the teaching, learning and evaluation of two new Undergraduate programmes as well as 36 new Post Graduate programmes which BUIB is prepared to offer. While the Undergraduate programmes include; Bachelor of Science in Human Resource Management and Health Care Management, some of the Post Graduate programmes offer Masters of Science in Business Administration, Accounting and Finance, Entrepreneurship and Innovation among others.

Professor Horace Ngomo Manga, Vice Chancellor of the mentor University of Buea noted that, the Specific Agreement will put both Institutions (UB and BUIB) at the same level and standard of training "The programmes they undertake are monitored to ensure that all the elements of quality assurance are taken care of " UB's Vice Chancellor maintained.

Professor Fonkeng George Epah, Deputy Vice Chancellor in Charge of Academic Affairs at Biaka University Institute Buea, assured that the institution was determined not just to provide high standard teaching and training but to always improve the quality and future of its trainees. 'Within the context of professionalisation in Cameroon, we try as much as possible to give every Cameroonian an opportunity to come to Biaka University and get a chance to find a place and the possibility of getting the best experience as far as employability is concerned" Professor Fonkeng explained.

The new academic and professional programmes offered at the Biaka University will satisfy job seekers, job creators, and persons already employed to improve on their experiences. The BUIB has an existing cooperation with UB since 2007 and the Institution counts over 1600 students this year. Each time BUIB introduces a new programme, both institutions sit to review and engage a follow up modality.