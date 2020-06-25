Sudan: Eastern Sudanese Journalists Assaulted in Red Sea State

25 June 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Port Sudan — Three eastern Sudanese journalists have been assaulted during the past few days while they were doing their job in Red Sea state.

In a press statement on Wednesday, the Sudanese Journalists Network in Red Sea state strongly condemned the recent attacks on news reporters in the region.

Correspondent Mohamed El Amin Osheik was held by policemen when he was covering the fuel shortages in Suakin, south of Port Sudan, capital of Red Sea state. He was taken to the town's police station and severely beaten.

Journalist El Amin Ibrahim was dragged into a vehicle with a number plate of a neighbouring country in Port Sudan, and threatened after he interviewed a party with whom the assailants have differences.

The network also reported that journalist Amin Sinada was subjected to defamation and abuse, without giving a reason.

The Journalists Network strongly warned against the targeting of reporters, saying it will protect its members by all legal means.

