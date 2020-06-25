Sudan: Death Rates Increasing in Delling, South Kordofan

Delling — Delling locality in South Kordofan has witnessed an increase in mortality rates since the beginning of this month.

Jalal El Naeema, director of Health Services in Delling told Radio Dabanga that number of deaths exceeds the average mortality rate in the month of June.

"We recorded a huge number of deaths, especially among the elderly," he said. "The health authorities of the locality are now collecting information about the deaths, in order to analyse them and establish precautionary measures."

The measures taken by the South Kordofan authorities to prevent the spread of Covid-19 are still in place: A curfew in the afternoon and evening, and bans on gatherings and travels.

El Naeema said that 11 confirmed coronavirus cases have been recorded so far in eight of the 12 South Kordofan localities.

Hospitals overloaded, closed

In May, a disproportioned death toll was reported in the North Darfur capital El Fasher. An investigation by the Faculty of Medicine at the University of El Fasher showed that 68 per cent of the patients had other symptoms than those linked to the coronavirus.

Listeners told Radio Dabanga in end May that the overloading of hospitals with Covid-19 cases has acutely impacted the health system. Relatives of chronic patients describe the situation as "tantamount to neglect". No one is paying attention to this group, they complained.

People in Omdurman also reported that "many people are dying without seeing a doctor". A number of the fatally ill patients did not show symptoms linked with Covid-19, they said. Others also complained about the closure of a number of hospitals since the outbreak of Covid-19.

The Sudanese Minister of Information acknowledged early this month that many hospitals closed for various reasons, the most important being the lack of doctors. There have not been many new appointments of medical staff for 15 years, he explained.

Many medics also stayed at home for fear of contracting coronavirus, calling for the provision of protection equipment, clear regulations for protection against abuse, and safe transport to the hospitals during curfew hours.

