Tanzania: Council Wise Expenditure Earns Them Cag's Certificate

DODOMA Regional Commissioner (RC), Dr Binilith Mahenge, has expressed satisfaction at the area City Council's expenditures, which earned them an exemplary certificate from Controller and Auditor General (CAG).

Addressing a recent meeting of the City Council, Dr Mahenge, said the City Council was fully behind the achievements, because it served as a watchdog for the expenditures.

"I wish to extend my congratulations to the City Council for good work done in five years," said the RC, while addressing the Council meeting on CAG's report for 2019/2020 fiscal year.

As for 46 arguments raised by the CAG, the Regional Commissioner, said the Council may respond to them, because 80 per cent were still under their jurisdiction.

Presenting the CAG report, Dodoma City Director, Mr Godwin Kunambi, said the Dodoma City Council has 46 arguments for 2018/2019 fiscal year, including 12 sourced from the previous years.

"We have managed to reduce the number of arguments of the audit report after responding to 11," he added.

Mr Kunambi said the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) had issued unqualified certificate to Dodoma City Council, explaining further that unqualified certificate shows that the City Council continued to register achievements since 2016/2017 to 2018/2019 fiscal year.

On his part, Mayor of Dodoma, Prof Davis Mwamfupe, said unqualified certificate demonstrates positive development projects implemented, saying development comes to place where there is peace.

"Discipline to obey laws, regulations and procedures are the secret behind the achievements," he said.

Commenting, Dodoma District Commissioner, Mr Patrobas Katambi, said their success was as a result of plans made by CCM in its manifesto, and supervision carried out by the Dodoma Regional Commissioner and Dodoma District Commissioner.

"City Council also serves as watchdog to the development projects carried out by the authorities," he said.