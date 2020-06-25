Tanzania: Campaign Triggers Number of GBV Cases in Dar

25 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Abela Msikula

A public education campaign against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) is apparently paying off, as more cases are now being reported in Dar es Salaam region.

Social Welfare Officer for Amana Referral Hospital, Mr Sufiani Mdolwa said yesterday during a capacity building seminar to police officers in Dar es Salaam that, the hospital's Gender Desk receives not less than ten cases a day, with the increase attributed to public awareness campaign on the negatives impacts of GBV.

"An increase in reporting GBV cases is a huge achievement... it signifies that members of the community are now waging war against this deep-rooted problem," Mr Mdolwa said.

The two day seminar which winds up today, was organised by the hospital's Gender Desk Operators under the sponsorship of Women Fund -Tanzania.

Mr Mdolwa clarified that some cases reported to the desk are from various police stations, while others are reported straight by the victims after becoming aware of where to report.

"In collaboration with the Police Force, we have been conducting simple research and found that many people, especially women and children have experienced various types of violation but never reported anywhere," he said.

He added that some victims didn't know where to report, others felt shy, while some of them refrained from reporting because the perpetrators were family members.

Mr Mdolwa affirmed that sexual violence was among serious cases reported almost every day at the desk, followed by physical and economic ones.

Ilala Regional Police Commander (RPC), Zuberi Chembela, who represented the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Commander, Lazaro Mambosasa said that traditional dances, famously known as "ngoma and kigodoro' have been spinning GBV cases, especially in the highly populated areas including Buguruni, Ukonga, Chanika, Majohe and Pugu.

Worse still, people in all those areas have been taking GBV cases as simple issues, which are to be friendly solved, said the RPC.

"The Police Force and other departments have been encouraging regular public education campaigns in various approaches.

We are sure that people are now aware of the matter because they keep on visiting our stations to report the cases," he said.

The RPC seconded the Social Welfare Officer's statement that most of the GBV victims are women and children, but men do also experience the situation, though rarely reported.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.