Tanzania: Yanga Slap Morrison 1.5m Fine Breaching Ethics

25 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

YOUNG Africans yesterday announced that they have slapped a 1.5m/- fine on their Ghanaian striker Bernard Morrison for talking to media without the prior consent of the club.

Morrison conducted an interview via local online TV on Tuesday night where he narrated that he has not yet signed a two- year contract extension at the club as previously claimed by Yanga management.

"My contract at Yanga expires next month and I do not have any other deal with the club other than the current one. For now, I just want to honour the existing contract which ends in July," Morrison said.

He also lamented that after landing into the country, he even played two games for Yanga without signing any contract a thing he said showed the love he has for the club.

"Initially, I did not want to talk about this, but I want people to know that I have a contract which is ending next month that's why I called for this press briefing," he said.

He also seized the opportunity to give kudos to Yanga fans for supporting him passionately during their goalless draw against Azam in which he was introduced in the second half.

"Prior to the Azam game, I did not play for two league matches but when I came on, they fully supported me and I thank them for that," he said.

However, in his immediate reaction, the club's Kit and Merchandise suppliers GSM's Investment Director Hersi Said pointed out that Morrison is getting more attractive offers from other clubs that is why he is misbehaving.

"I witnessed him with my own eyes signing a two year contract extension which will end in 2022 and I can confidently say that Morrison is our legal player until then.

"It is believed that after penning the contract with Yanga, he has started to receive good offers from elsewhere which are more attractive than the one he signed with Yanga," said him.

He, therefore, said any club interested to sign Morrison should talk with Yanga so that the two sides can reach a mutual agreement other than convincing the player separately.

Moreover, Hersi disclosed that they have already sent contract details to the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and CAF to be included in their databases.

However, unconfirmed reports indicate that Morrison has been approached by a Kuwait club which is interested to sign him.

