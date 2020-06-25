Tanzania: Comply With 2018 Regulations, Ministry Tasks NGOs

THE Ministry of Finance and Planning has asked Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to ensure that any fund they receive is directly utilised in intended projects in accordance to regulation No. 609 of 2018 that stresses financial transparency and accountability.

The guidelines under the regulation were launched recently by the Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ummy Mwalimu and require them to work in collaborations with regional secretariats, Local Government Authorities, and other private sector(s).

The new directive was reached after realisation that many NGOs were not releasing their information timely, especially how their projects were being implemented at local government levels.

This has been painting a bad image of some NGOs and making the community view them as running feigned schemes for their personal gains at the expense of development projects.

The directive indicated that lack of transparency has been making some to misuse funds and in turn damage the image of the country.

The new directive would require the Ministry of Finance and Planning to be duty bound and ensure that money released to any NGO as development fund must abide by regulation number 609 of 2018.

It further stated that on Bilateral Agreements by countries willing to assist any NGO, must comply with the regulations.

However, the Ministry of Finance would be tasked in the course to coordinate their contracts and put their data in records before signing their agreements.

The ministry additionally will be duty bound to ensure that there is no conflict in their administrations while implementing their projects.