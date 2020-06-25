Tanzania: Comply With 2018 Regulations, Ministry Tasks NGOs

25 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

THE Ministry of Finance and Planning has asked Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to ensure that any fund they receive is directly utilised in intended projects in accordance to regulation No. 609 of 2018 that stresses financial transparency and accountability.

The guidelines under the regulation were launched recently by the Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ummy Mwalimu and require them to work in collaborations with regional secretariats, Local Government Authorities, and other private sector(s).

The new directive was reached after realisation that many NGOs were not releasing their information timely, especially how their projects were being implemented at local government levels.

This has been painting a bad image of some NGOs and making the community view them as running feigned schemes for their personal gains at the expense of development projects.

The directive indicated that lack of transparency has been making some to misuse funds and in turn damage the image of the country.

The new directive would require the Ministry of Finance and Planning to be duty bound and ensure that money released to any NGO as development fund must abide by regulation number 609 of 2018.

It further stated that on Bilateral Agreements by countries willing to assist any NGO, must comply with the regulations.

However, the Ministry of Finance would be tasked in the course to coordinate their contracts and put their data in records before signing their agreements.

The ministry additionally will be duty bound to ensure that there is no conflict in their administrations while implementing their projects.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.