Ghana: 2 Ghanaian Coaches to Participate in FIFA Educators' Online Course

25 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

National Under-20 (female) Head Coach, Yusif Basigi and Assistant Coach of the Black Satellites, Evans Augustine Adotey, will participate in a FIFA Coach Educators' Individual Mentoring programme.

The two coaches participated in the FIFA Coach Educators' Course (CEC) programme in 2018 and 2019 in collaboration with CAF.

As part of internal capacity building for Member Association's and the continuous professional development for the coach educators globally, FIFA is implementing the 2020 edition of the programme.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the current global situation where football activities are restricted, an online individual mentoring programme is being organised for the coaches.

The course forms part of FIFA's commitment to increase the opportunities that exist within football for coaches.

