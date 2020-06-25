Kenya: Traders Count Losses As Mysterious Fire Breaks Out in Gikomba Market

25 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Mary Wambui

Another mysterious fire has yet again burnt a section of Nairobi's Gikomba market, leading to losses amounting to millions of shillings.

Traders said the fire broke out at 2am Thursday.

Nairobi County emergency response teams were by 10am still battling the fire that consumed cereals, second hand clothes and other items.

Their efforts were complemented by a military chopper helped put out the remaining flames as stall owners scavenged through what remained of their goods in an attempt to salvage whatever they could.

'DELIBERATE FIRE'

Eye witnesses said though the cause of the huge fire was still unclear, there's a probability that it was deliberately started by unknown people.

"Eking out a living from this place is turning into an impossible venture. These constant fires are now too much. This is so wrong and should stop," a trader who identified herself as Wanjiku told the Nation.

And as the final flames go off, the traders are worried of one thing. Is this the last of what has become the norm?

"They have done this to us, again. How do we recover? What's next for us in these trying times?" another trader wondered.

