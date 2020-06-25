Nigeria: LMC, Club Owners to Decide How to End NPFL Season Today

24 June 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Pursuant to the NPFL Framework and Regulations, the League Management Company (LMC) has scheduled an expanded meeting between the leadership of NFF, LMC, and NPFL Clubs for today, June 24, 2020 by 1pm via video conferencing (Zoom Meeting ).

A message from the LMC secretariat last night said both the LMC and the NFF may also invite some stakeholders as observers to the meeting.

"The Agenda is to discuss the Conclusion of the 2019/2020 NPFL Season as voted by the clubs and forwarded to the LMC," the statement said.

The NFF President and other football leaders in the country are expected to be part of the meeting.

"All NPFL clubs Chairmen are expected to attend and if unavailable are to please nominate a proxy to represent the club to the LMC through the club owners before 10am of June 24, 2020.

On Sunday evening, 17 chairmen of Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) clubs voted that the 2019/20 season should come to an end with the top three clubs representing Nigeria at the CAF interclubs competition in the next season

A statement issued at the end of the voting session by the Executive Secretary of the Club Owners Association, Alloy Chukwuma, showed that only Rangers International of Enugu voted for the Super 6 option for the winners to emerge as well as the three clubs to represent the country in next season's continental campaign. Akwa United of Uyo and Lobi Stars of Makurdi abstained from voting.

The 17 clubs also voted for neither promotion from the lower cadre nor relegation of any of the NPFL clubs.

The votes by the clubs chieftains was one of the four options tables by the League Management Company (LMC) on how to end the season disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

