Uganda: Activists Tip Government On Curbing Rising Gender-Based Violence Cases

Government should fast-track the implementation of the Domestic Violence Act to reduce the rising cases amid the Covid-19 pandemic, activists have said.

Uganda is witnessing an upsurge in the number of domestic violence cases amid the financial squeeze caused by Covid-19.

However, activists say all the existing legal frame work has not been able to bring about the much needed justice due to implementation issues.

Ms Immaculate Owomugisha, the Head of Advocacy and Strategic Litigation at the Uganda Network on Law, Ethics and HIV/AIDS (UGANET), says that Covid 19 have worsened GBV rates coupled with the social economic hardships. She says this is because law enforcement agencies like Police that are meant to mediate capital offences often exacerbate the problem as they ally with perpetrators to defeat justice.

This, Ms Owomugisha says, is through tendencies of demanding money to fuel the Police Cars as a condition to intervene. She says the Covid-19 restrictions have made it harder for those living with HIV/Aids.

"This pandemic and its related restrictions have generally made access to healthcare very difficult especially for persons that need specialized treatment that is not locally accessible like persons with chronic diseases. It has made it even harder for people on HIV medication to access their ARVs. It should be known that people living with HIV receive their medication from specific ART (Anti-retroviral therapy) Centre some of which are far from their places of residence," says Ms Owomugisha. She was one of the speakers at a stakeholders meeting in Kampala yesterday.

Ms Owomugisha suggests that government should fast-track the implementation of the Domestic Violence Act while development partners invest in GBV prevention through sensitization and creating awareness on positive use of power in homes as well as unlearning of cultures that promoted power imbalance.

"Government should rein in on its justice actors like the Police and the prosecution to weed out officers who ally with perpetrators to defeat, delay or destruct justice. The medical workers should also be well equipped to prioritize diagnosis of defilement and rape victims and report accordingly to reduce on case dismissal due to lack of enough evidence," she pleaded.

Ms Owomugisha pleads that Parliament should also use its powers to pass the Witness Protection Law to deal with instances where witnesses are threatened to opt-out of testifying against the accused persons.

According to the Center for Domestic Violence Prevention statement, many people especially women have suffered loss of livelihoods, reduced access to food, health and social services, increased burden of care work and stress in taking care of the needs of family and so on as a result of the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Uganda has a number of laws that punish GBV offenders including the Penal Code Act cap 120 as amended that provide for prosecution of major offences like rape and defilement among others.

However, the Ugandan Parliament in 2010 enacted the Domestic Violence Act which has made it much easier to punish perpetrators of Domestic Violence and issue respective orders to guard against the vice.

The Prevention and Prohibition of Torture Act of 2012 also complements the aforementioned laws.

By April 17, 2020 Police had registered 328 domestic violence related cases during this period of one month of nationwide lockdown aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

According to police, cases of neglect are 53, child desertion are 23, child abuse and assault are 28, abandoned children are 2, missing children are 43, child labour 1, and child torture 4 cases.

In May this year, a boda boda cyclist at Banda B in Nakawa Division, Kampala City who was staying at his home idle since the lockdown allegedly strangled his wife and two sons before he fled.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Mr Luke Oweyesigire described gender based violence cases as serious during the lockdown.

"GBV and domestic violence cases are the most serious offences registered at the Police. There have been a lot of fighting in homes and defilement cases too have come up," said Mr Oweyesigire without giving current statistics.

He revealed that on the week ending June 21, two murder cases were reported at Kawempe and Mukono Police Stations resulting from fights between men and women. According to Mr Oweyesigire, both murders were a result of continuous fights among couples.

He revealed that on June 22, the Police at Kawempe registered three cases of defilement and rape and the suspects were arrested pending investigations; "We have taken the victims for medical examinations and the suspects will be presented in court."

Mr Oweyesigire revealed that the Police has also registered cases of child defilement among the rampant cases resulting from schools closures as well as cases of suicide.