Nigeria: I Will Be Governor of the Whole Edo - Ize-Iyamu

24 June 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ozioruva Aliu

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has said that if elected as governor in September, he would not be the governor of Edo South, his Senatorial district, but the governor of the entire state.

He spoke when leaders of Edo Central of the APC paid him a visit to congratulate him on his victory. He said he was happy that the Senatorial district is the first to do so, promising to be Governor of the entire Edo State.

He said: "Let me also assure you that this will not be a government that will focus its attention only on Edo South. I do not want to be seen as Edo South governor but Edo State Governor. I will be a governor that will deliberately try to develop every part of the state because that is the only way we can actually show that we are one."

He also commended leaders and members of the party in Edo Central senatorial district for their overwhelming support of his aspiration at the just concluded primaries which he won. "Let me thank you for being the first Senatorial district to congratulate me on my nomination as the candidate of the APC. I cannot thank you enough. Many of you were instrumental to my return to the party, you encouraged me and you have always been with me."

The leader of the delegation, Chief Francis Inegbeneki, said the purpose of their visit was to congratulate Ize-Iyamu on his resounding victory at the party primaries and to assure him of maximum support of the 51 wards that make up the 5 Local government areas of Edo Central at the Governorship election.

