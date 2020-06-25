Angola: Minister Guarantees Existence of Fairness in Health Contest

Luanda — The minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta, guaranteed, last Monday, that the recent public competition to fill seven thousand vacancies in the sector found candidates with merit, excellence and competence to provide a quality service.

When clarifying, in a press conference, some inconveniences or suspicions raised by the Angolan Physicians Union, the minister ruled out any injustice in the process, saying that the evaluation of the referred competition was transparent, having respected equity at national level. She stressed that all were treated the same way, and that many doctors did not demonstrate the ability or condition to be admitted, considering that most of them had very low scores. "In this regard, 160 doctors are yet to be placed. There are cases of those who applied for Luanda, but because there are no vacancies here in the country's capital, it has to be classified in another province (...), she explained, further denouncing the fact many candidates do not want to labour outside the capital, thus forfeiting their professional oath.

The spokeswoman for the Multisectoral Commission for Responding to Covid-19 said that of the seven thousand vacancies allocated to the sector, 200 were reserved for specialties, but only 120 were filled.

"Nobody is going to accept that we put unskilled technicians, with low marks, to serve the country's hospitals just because they have someone who can help them get there. It has to be on merit", she stressed, reacting to criticisms about a possible lack of transparency in the evaluation of the contest. This was the third competition promoted in the sector, after the high failure rate in the access exams in December 2018. It is an initiative to be pursued by the government, depending on the country's financial situation, although it cannot absorb all professionals of the area. More than sixty one thousand candidates had competed in January, to fill seven thousand vacancies available for technicians in the careers of health professionals and the general regime throughout the national territory.

Angola has 6,400 doctors for a population of around 28 million inhabitants, with the World Health Organization (WHO) recommending one doctor for every 1,000 inhabitants.