Angola: Semba "Giants" Come Together in Live Show

Luanda — With a view to collecting donations to help needy citizens, three of the most notable Angolan samba music singers will perform this coming Sunday in a live show, from Portugal.

Musicians Paulo Flores (r) and Yuri da Cunha to perform in beneficient show on Sunday.

These are the musicians Barcelo de Carvalho "Bango", Paulo Flores and Yuri da Cunha, whose performances will be broadcast on the Angolan public television (TPA), at 2:30 pm, in the show also dubbed "Show 3 Gerações do Semba" (three generations of semba).

The said musicians will have three hours to keep fans at home glued to the television, with a view to collecting basic food baskets to support the needy.

With this performance, the three "giants" of semba join the list of national artists who, through live shows, broadcast by TPA and on social media, make their contribution on behalf of the needy.