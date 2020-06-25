Angolan Executive Expects to Save Three Billion Kwanzas

Luanda — The Angolan Executive foresees an annual saving of three billion kwanzas (roughly US $5.1million), following the reduction of the administrative apparatus.

Speaking to the press, last Tuesday, the minister of State and Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida, said, in regard to public institutes, that an evaluation has been made to 144 of these instiutions.

The strategy is part of the State Reform, which has already resulted in a reduction of the number of ministerial departments from 28 to 21.

The assessment was comprehensive in relation to the work they develop, explained the minister of State, stressing that this action did not include all the existing public institutes in the country.

According to Adão de Almeida, who was speaking in the end of the first ordinary meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Commission for State Reform, the evaluation made it possible to propose the maintenance of some institutes, as well as the possible merger, transformation and extinction of others.

Still in regard to the reduction of public spending, he said that this implies not only the reduction of several administrative structures, but also the elimination of positions of management and leadership.

The session of the Inter-Ministerial Commission for State Reform was chaired by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.