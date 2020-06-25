Namibia: Namport Helps Maersk Set New Own African Cargo Record

24 June 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The capacity of the new container terminal in the Port of Walvis Bay helped international shipping line, Maersk, to break its own African record for reefer lifts onto a single vessel, this time the Santa Rosa.

The Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) noted that a record 334 live (fully loaded) reefers were lifted at the terminal. Reefers are refrigerated containers for perishable products like fruit, meat and fish.

The Maersk Port Captain for Namibia and Angola, Louis Coetzee, thanked the Namport team led by Adolph Egumbo for their assistance in breaking an African record and being part of maritime history. He further expressed his gratitude for a job well done and improved productivity during the current difficult period.

According to the authority, the Santa Rosa sailed from Walvis Bay carrying a record 1763 live reefers primarily of South African fruit, beating the previous record of the Maersk vessel, Lebu, which carried 1682 live reefers.

"The Port of Walvis Bay continues to play a significant role in regional trade as the key gateway and transhipment port of choice. This can be attributed to its location, productivity and the seamless logistics that the port offers as well as its capacity to deliver customer satisfaction," Namport stated.

The Maersk vessel, the Santa Rosa, received a record-breaking 334 reefers on Sunday, 21 June, at the new container terminal in the Port of Walvis Bay.

