Namibia: Delayed Rundu Maternity Ward 'Nearly Ready' for Handover

The company contracted to build a new maternity ward at Rundu State Hospital says it is ready to hand over the site to the Ministry of Health and Social Services at the end of July.

The N$46-million project involves the construction of two wards that can accommodate up to 200 beds for expectant women, two operating theatres and a premature baby ward.

In an interview with The Namibian this week, the partners of Summerstone Contractors, John Elago and Tuhafeni Nashitati, said they have given 31 July as the provisional practical handover date.

Elago says the only outstanding issue is the installation of a medical gas plant.

Elago claimed there is no delay in the project and his team has been back on site for about two months, but was distracted by the Covid-19 lockdown when it first came into effect.

He said the newly built ward also needed medical equipment, ordered from outside Namibia, to be installed. "The building as it stands is ready but you need the machinery and equipment for it to be in operation," Elago said.

The construction of the ward started in 2014 and was supposed to be completed in 24 months, but was halted by the 2015 the economic crunch that saw many government projects come to a standstill.

Health ministry executive director Ben Nangombe confirmed the contractors have resumed work to complete the project. "The contractor is back on site. The anticipated completion is 31 July 2020," he said.

He added that an additional N$5 million has been allocated for the completion of the facility.

A nurse, who did not wish to be identified, said: "The building that is there is not complete, people cannot go in. The current ward is too small and there are too many women. What can we do? Let them sleep on the floor. Let them camp three on a mattress."

The nurse said the hospital currently hosts more than 50 women in the ward on a daily basis. Besides sleeping on the floor, the nurse said, patients mostly come unaccompanied and have to fend for themselves.

Rundu urban constituency councillor Victoria Kauma said the situation at the hospital was known and should not be allowed to continue, especially after many consultative meetings, including a visit by vice president Nangolo Mbumba late last year.

"The prayer is just that the maternity ward is to be finished and for the ministry now to take it very seriously and finish. Now that it is cold our women and young women are really suffering," said Kauma.