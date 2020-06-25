Namibia: Relief for Natis Defaulters

Vehicle owners with outstanding licence fees and penalties can now apply to renew their vehicle licences without first settling their past dues.

This comes after the government suspended the linking of debt mechanism for customers on the Namibian Transport Information System (Natis) this month.

Works and transport Minister John Mutorwa, who made the announcement in the National Assembly on Wednesday, said the government decided to deactivate the linking of debt mechanism on the Natis system to assist vehicle owners who have outstanding licence fees "but are unable to pay particularly but not exclusively due to the devastating impact of Covid-19".

This arrangement will come into effect from 1 July and will be in place until 1 June next year, according to Mutorwa.

The minister added that further information on this arrangement can be obtained from Natis offices countrywide.