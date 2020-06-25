Zimbabwe: Some NGOs Need Constant Audits, Funders Told

Some non-governmental organisations (NGOs) deserve to be constantly audited, amid allegations they were abusing donor funds, Zimbabwe Citizen Forum (ZCF) national co-ordinator Mr Taurai Kundishora has said.

ZCF is a civic organisation that calls for ethical operations by all stakeholders in the country. The call comes amid concerns that most NGOs had departed from their mandate and were meddling in politics to tarnish the country's image.

"Calling for illegal demonstrations is what brings food on the table for some human rights organisations and some workers' representatives," said Mr Kundishora at a media briefing in Harare on Tuesday.

"There should be a constant auditing of NGOs' activities. On the ground, some of them will be doing activities contrary to their core thrust that they pledged when seeking permission to operate."

Mr Kundishora implored Government to rationalise the operations of private voluntary organisations.