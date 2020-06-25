Malawi: DPP SG Attacked, Robbed of K11 Million Hard Cash Meant for Monitors - Dausi

24 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Zawadi Chilunga

The outspoken secretary-general of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Grezeldar Jeffrey has been attacked enroute from Ntchiri to Nkhotakota, the party's spokesperson has said.

Briefing journalists in Blantyre, party spokesperson Nicholas Dausi didn't divulge more details regarding the incident but complained of escalating violence on the part allegedly perpetrated by by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party supporters.

The DPP mouthpiece says they are deeply concerned over alleged incidents of violence, intimidation and assault on their monitors and supporters.

Dausi alleged that members of the Gulewamkulu cult targeted and attacked their monitors.

He claims the DPP monitors boycotted the process due to the hostile environment.

