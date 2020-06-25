Zimbabwe: Seh Calaz Appointed 'Stop TB' Brand Ambassador

Jordy/Pixabay
(File photo).
24 June 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

Mbare bred Zimdancehall chanter, Seh Calaz has roped an endorsement by Stop TB Partnership with his appointment as "TB Champion" for Zimbabwe at a ceremony held in the capital yesterday.

In a statement from his appointment, the "Bholato Bholato" singer, born Tawanda Mumanyi, indicated his readiness to start work in fighting the contagious disease, tuberculosis (TB).

"I'm humbled to be appointed as the TB Champion for Zimbabwe by the Stop TB Partnership which involves the Ministry of Health and other partners.

"This appointment is an honor and will afford me the opportunity to play my part in raising awareness about TB in our country. I am ready to serve! Bholato Bholato," he said.

World Health Organisation (WHO) classifies Zimbabwe among high TB burden countries, ranking 17th with an estimated TB incidence rate of 562/100,000.

WHO says the TB epidemic in Zimbabwe is fuelled by the severe parallel HIV pandemic (adult HIV prevalence rate 15.2%), making TB the second leading cause of death.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.