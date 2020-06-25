Namibia: Man Says Fatal Shooting Was an Accident

A senior Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security official, charged with murder after a fatal shooting in Windhoek two years ago, yesterday said he had no intention to kill anyone when he fired two shots.

By firing two shots, he intended to scare off a group of young men who were aggressively knocking on the side of the car in which he, his son and wife were, Likius Valombola (55) told judge Claudia Claasen in a plea statement at the start of his trial in the Windhoek High Court.

In the statement, Valombola admitted there is a possibility that Helao Kapembe Ndjaba "may have been accidentally and tragically hit by a bullet from the warning shots I fired".

He added: "If that is found to be the case in these proceedings, I did not have an intention to shoot and kill [Ndjaba] at all, or any other person. If I had an intention to kill, I would easily have shot the three aggressors that were right at the front passenger door of my vehicle."

Valombola, who is a senior official in the home affairs ministry, is being prosecuted on charges of murder and discharging a firearm in a public place. He denied guilt on both charges yesterday.

The state is alleging he fired two shots at Okuryangava in Windhoek during the night of 18 to 19 May 2018. The 25-year-old Ndjaba was struck in the head, and died 10 days later in a Windhoek hospital.

In his plea statement, Valombola says he, his wife and his son on the evening of the incident encountered a car standing in a street facing oncoming traffic and blocking their way.

According to Valombola his son, who was driving their car, got out of the vehicle and approached some young men standing nearby, looking for the driver of the car standing in the street and blocking their way.

The people close to the other car "instead started mocking us and using foul language", saying "they are not parked in our mother's road or anyone's road", he stated.

He said he also got out of his car and told his son to get back into the vehicle, which both of them did.

Valombola said the young men followed them to their car, with three moving to his side of the vehicle and two to the side where his son was seated.

"The young men started aggressively and violently knocking on my motor vehicle on the side," he said, adding he thought the other car may have been deliberately parked in the street to block traffic and attack people.

"This usually happens in Windhoek," Valombola claimed.

He said he decided to fire two warning shots into the air "to ward off the aggressive approach and attack in order for us to safely drive away".

He said he fired the second shot about 10 seconds after the first, and did not realise anybody had been hit before his son drove away from the scene.

During a bail hearing after Valombola's arrest, a police officer involved in the investigation of the case testified that according to witnesses at the scene Ndjaba was waiting for a taxi when Valombola and the people whose car was in the road became involved in an altercation. Ndjaba was an innocent bystander at the scene when he was shot, the officer told the court.

Valombola was released on bail in the amount of N$15 000 three days after Ndjaba's death. The trial is ongoing. Defence lawyers Sisa Namandje and Nambili Mhata are representing Valombola.

State advocate Ethel Ndlovu is prosecuting.