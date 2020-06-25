Namibia: Roads Authority Notices Namibian Roads Ranking in World Economic Forum's Global Competitiveness Report

24 June 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

With lots of time on their hands due to the lockdown, the Roads Authority's management dug through the 666-page World Economic Forum's Global Competitiveness Report for 2019 and came up with the astonishing conclusion that Namibia has the best road infrastructure in Africa.

Sitting at home for more than two months can have its benefits. Otherwise, how else would the Roads Authority managed to make a comparison of 24 sub-Sahara African countries, including Mauritius and Madagascar, when the report itself contains only intra-African averages.

The Global Competitiveness Report was published on 08 October last year. This week the Roads Authority noticed that it has achieved a score of 5.3 out of 7 for the quality of the Namibian road network. The Namibian score is roughly double that of Zimbabwe.

"Namibia's score has gone up to 5.30 from the previous score of 5.10 in 2018, putting Namibia in the same category with countries such as Finland, Germany, Malaysia and Sweden. Namibia's overall global ranking [for road infrastructure] has also moved up to number 21, a major move from the 28th spot the country occupied in 2018," the Roads Authority announced.

The Roads Authority's Chief Executive, Conrad Lutombi commented "The improvement in points and ranking can be attributed to a number of factors, such as the continued maintenance of our existing roads, completion of new roads and the current ongoing construction of major capital projects such as the Windhoek-Okahandja road, Windhoek-Hosea Kutako Airport road, Swakop-Henties Bay road project and Swakop-Walvis Bay road."

The authority said this is the fourth consecutive year that Namibia ranks top in sub-Sahara Africa for the quality of its road infrastructure. For overall Transport Infrastructure, Namibia is ranked 76th out of 141 countries.

