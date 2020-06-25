Namibia: Rating Agency Gives AfDB a Thumbs Up

24 June 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Credit rating agency Standard and Poors Global last Friday affirmed that the African Development Bank's capacity to meet its financial commitments on obligations is strong.

The bank got an AAA/A-1+' long- and short-term issuer credit assessment, confirming that the outlook on the African lender was also stable.

The rating agency positively assessed the bank's financial risk profile, capital adequacy, funding and liquidity, shareholder support and adequacy of its governance and management.

"We are therefore affirming our 'AAA' long-term issuer credit rating on the AfDB," the agency said.

The rating agency noted that the bank's US$115 billion capital increase, approved by shareholders in October 2019, and the replenishment to the African Development Fund, the bank's concessional window, in December 2019.

"The stable outlook reflects our expectation that, over the next two years, AfDB will prudently manage its capital while maintaining solid levels of high-quality liquidity assets and robust funding," S and P Global said in a statement.

S and P expects that "shareholders will remain supportive by providing timely capital payments, and the bank will continue benefiting from preferred creditor treatment, prudently manage growth in private-sector lending in a way that is aligned with its mandate".

The Ivory Coast based bank is owned by mainly by the Nigerian government (9,1%), Japan (6,5%), Egypt (5,5%), South Africa (4,9%), Algeria (4,1%), Germany (4%), Canada (3,7%), Ivory Coast (3,7%) and France (3,6%).

The rating agency further noted that the AfDB will play a key role in supporting the region, particularly in the context of Covid-19.

The institution approved an up to US$10 billion relief package for 2020, of which US$6,9 billion will be financed by AfDB and the remainder through its concessional lending window.

Akinwumi Adesina, the bank's president, said the decision to affirm the bank's top rating reflects its very strong financial position and risk management, as well as its sound governance.

"We will continue to maintain these standards, with the strong support of all our shareholders, as we deliver much needed financial, knowledge and policy support to our regional member countries during and after this period of the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

- AfDB news, additional reporting by Lazarus Amukeshe

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.