Namibia: Indian High Commission Conducts Online Yoga Session to Mark International Day

24 June 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The High Commission of India in Namibia staged an online yoga session on Sunday, 21 June to mark the sixth International Day of Yoga under the theme 'Yoga for Health-Yoga at Home'.

High Commissioner Prashant Agrawal said that the global community is battling COVID-19, and Yoga is one way to overcome various challenges sparked by the pandemic.

"Not only does practising yoga boost our immunity to counter various illnesses, but it also gives us a sense of calm, peace and battle stresses," he said.

Nikhila Hiremath, a conductor of Indian Culture and Yoga at the Commission, said that the session mainly focused on the Common Yoga Protocol.

"Common Yoga Protocol is suitable for anybody as it entails a set of easy yogic postures. Yoga offers something for everyone," she said.

The United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution in December 2014 declaring 21 June as the International Day of Yoga.

