Namibia: Venaani Wants Civility in Parliament

POPULAR Democratic Movement leader McHenry Venaani has urged his party's parliamentarians to behave in a civilised manner when engaging in debates in the National Assembly.

Venaani said the question of civility should be respected by all parliamentarians to enhance the quality of debates in the National Assembly.

Venaani made these remark during his "real" state of the nation address held in Windhoek on Tuesday.

He was responding to questions on the uncivil behaviour of parliamentarians over the past few weeks.

He said the uncivil behaviour of some MPs has a potential to degenerate into chaos in parliament. He said uncivil behaviour was not a measure of robust debates.

"We can be able to make the strongest argument but still remain civil. So, I do not want our parliament to degenerate into chaos, because I have never seen any nation that is led by chaos and the PDM would not be on a pedestal supporting the house to degenerate, but of course, the debate must be robust," Venaani said.

Venaani's address was in response and to highlight issues left out by president Hage Geingob when he delivered his state of the nation address earlier this month.

Venaani also expressed concern over the lack of empirical data to back the decisions by the government to introduce developmental projects or allocate funding.

He said there was a need for parliamentarians to collaborate with academics to develop empirical data for effective development.

"You cannot want to develop the people by just throwing money to them. You must prove to the people that have invested. This is the question that we are always asking on education. We are the lead spenders on education. We need to have empirical data to measure the output from the input that we are putting in education to take our children to schools," Venaani said.

He added that political parties can lead the drive to develop empirical data to help with the government's planning and implementation of developmental projects.

"One thing that is lacking in our parliament is that we have only two researchers with over 180 legislators. So, we need to start thinking about how we can bring the academia to aid political office bearers in getting that empirical data," he said.

Political commentator Ndumba Kamwanyah who attended the event as a quest speaker said the lack of data defeats the good intentions of the government to develop communities.

"There is a lack of data and evidence to show us that certain programmes could really work and that is the problem we have with the food bank and other good initiatives that the government has introduced over the years. Yes, it is a good idea and with good intentions but we did not run the scenario that it will give us the results that we want," Kamwanyah said.