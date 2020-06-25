Namibia: German Carnival Called Off

24 June 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The annual 2020 Windhoek Karneval (Wika) has been called off, following the global outbreak of Covid-19 and government directives prohibiting large gatherings.

"With the recent developments of Namibia being put on a staged exit of the lockdown, the Wika committee took stock of the situation and the viability to hold a celebration in 2020 still. We regret to inform the public that a decision has been made to cancel Wika 2020 completely, and to rather focus our efforts on a great and exciting Wika 2021," committee chairman Holger Sircoulomb says.

Sircoulomb encourages supporters who have already bought tickets to hold on to those tickets as they would still be valid for Wika 2021.

"We hope you understand this tough decision we had to make, and that we can still rely on your continued support. We will put all our efforts into ensuring the 2021 Wika celebration will be exceptional," he says.

Wika is a major cultural event on the Namibian entertainment calendar and is the largest annual carnival in the country.

It has taken place since 1952 and celebrates the German carnival tradition with distinct Namibian flair.

