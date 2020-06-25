Namibia: Ban On Job Cuts Falls in Court

THE government's ban on retrechment of workers, reduction of pay and use of compulsory leave by employers to limit their labour costs during the Covid-19 state of emergency is unconstitutional and invalid, the High Court ruled yesterday.

With the decision of judges Shafimana Ueitele, Thomas Masuku and Hannelie Prinsloo, two organisations representing employers in Namibia and five companies operating in the country have dealt a defeat to the government in an urgent application in which they were questioning the constitutionality of state of emergency regulations issued by president Hage Geingob.

Judge Ueitele, who announced the court's decision, also said the government respondents in the case were ordered to pay the legal costs of the applicants in the matter.

The reasons for the court's decision are expected to be made available today.

The Namibian Employers' Federation (NEF), the Namibian Employers Association and the

companies FP du Toit Transport, JetX Couriers, John Meinert Printing, Huab Safari Ranches and Skycore Aviation attacked the state of emergency regulations that suspend the operation of parts of the Labour Act and forbid Namibian employers from dismissing workers, reducing their pay or putting them on leave due to the Covid-19 pandemic in an urgent application filed at the court in mid-May.

The applicants in the case were claiming that their businesses were in danger of going bankrupt if they were not allowed to use suspended provisions in the Labour Act to try to cut their labour costs.

The Labour Act provisions were suspended in proclamations issued by Geingob on 28 April and 4 May.

Regulations issued with the proclamations also stipulated that during Namibia's Covid-19 lockdown period, which started on 28 March, employers may not dismiss any of their employees, reduce their pay or force them to take leave because of the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has on the employers' business.

Employers were also required to reinstate employees dismissed due to the effect of the pandemic on their business, and to negotiate with recognised trade unions, workplace representatives or affected employees themselves if they want to reduce or defer the payment of remuneration during the lockdown period because they are unable to pay their employees' salaries in full.

In addition to that, the regulations under the proclamations stated that if employers have notified their employees of intended dismissals because of Covid-19, the dismissals would only occur 28 days after the end of the lockdown period.

Employers who breach the regulations by dismissing employees, reducing their pay or forcing them to take leave because of Covid-19, commit an offence for which they can be fined N$10 000 or be given a jail term of up to two years, one of the regulations now declared unconstitutional also stated.

The applicants in the case were claiming that many employers in Namibia are facing imminent demise if they were not allowed to use provisions in the Labour Act to try to cut their labour costs, and that Geingob "went much further than permitted by the Constitution" when he issued the proclamations containing the regulations on the Labour Act.

They also argued that the suspension of parts of the Labour Act was not necessary for the protection of Namibia's national security, public safety and the maintenance of law and order, which according to the Constitution are the purposes for which the president may suspend the operation of a law during a state of emergency, and the suspension was not reasonably justifiable.

In an affidavit filed at the court, the secretary general of the NEF, Daniel Strauss, argued that the Constitution only allowed the president to suspend provisions of the Labour Act to arrest or address the situation that gave rise to a state of emergency, which in the current situation was the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Constitution does not give any emergency powers to the president to make regulations to address the negative effects occurring in the Namibian economy because of the initial Covid-19 state of emergency restrictions that were put in place, Strauss also argued.

During the hearing of the case on 29 May, senior counsel Jean Marais, representing the president and government, argued that the proclamations were not irrational, disproportional or unreasonable as claimed by the applicants, and were meant to balance the need to protect workers' interests with the need to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Namibia.

On behalf of the applicants, senior counsel Raymond Heathcote argued that the suspension of parts of the Labour Act would not help to achieve the actual goal of the Covid-19 state of emergency, which is to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus disease. That made the proclamations irrational, he argued.