Zimbabwe: Unlicensed Killer Kombi Driver Jailed

25 June 2020
The Herald (Harare)

An unlicensed commuter omnibus driver was yesterday jailed for two years for knocking down and seriously injuring a pedestrian in Harare, resulting in her death.

Charles Mutandiko (39) was jailed after being convicted of culpable homicide and driving without a drivers' licence.

Harare magistrate Barbra Mateko sentenced Mutandiko to 12 months in jail on each count, which he will serve concurrently.

Mutandiko denied negligently driving his kombi and knocking down Violet Tendere when she was walking along 38 Street in Hatcliffe.

He was convicted after full trial.

Mutandiko admitted to driving without a licence.

The State represented by Mr Moses Mapanga proved that on May 31 last year at around 4pm, Mutandiko was driving a kombi -- AEU1795 -- along 38 Street due south.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.